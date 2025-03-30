Detailing the Hornets' unfortunate injury luck this season
Once you’ve reached the final stages of a turbulent season, it's easy to get jaded by the fact that this was once a Charlotte Hornets team full of potential before the injury bug bit.
Besides stars like LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller having to cut their seasons short due to injury, key contributing role players like Grant Williams and Tre Mann also suffered season-ending/long-term injuries.
Hornets on SI dives into each players injury, and their potential contributions to the team next year.
LaMelo Ball
On Friday, the Hornets announced that LaMelo Ball would miss the remainder of the season to undergo procedures on his ankle and wrist.
Unlike the rest of the players on this list, Ball was not sidelined by a concerning, season-ending injury, but rather by nagging ailments that prevented him from playing to his full potential.
Despite fighting through injuries for the majority of the season, Ball still managed to reach a career-high in points per game (25.2)
It has been three seasons since Ball has played over 50 games. If the Hornets' young playmaker can stay off the injury report, the team has a legitimate star to build their franchise around for the next decade.
Brandon Miller
Back in January, it was announced that Miller would miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist.
Prior to his injury, Miller was a consistent wing scorer for Charlotte, averaging 21 points, five rebounds and three assists. While there is no public timetable for his return, Miller did share some updates about his progress earlier in the month.
If Miller returns to his previous form, he will serve as a key volume scorer for a team that will be relying on its young talent throughout its rebuilding phase.
Grant Williams
Early in the season, Williams tore his ACL during a loss to the Bucks back in November.
Before going down, Williams was averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for a Hornets team that was yet to be plagued by a plethora of injuries.
Prior to becoming a Hornet, he spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he helped lead Boston to the NBA Finals back in 2022.
As a veteran player on a relatively inexperienced team, Williams leadership qualities and constant display of effort will serve as a solid example for young players looking for mentorship.
Tre Mann
Tre Mann has been out essentially for the entire season, but the Hornets have provided little to no updates on his status.
Prior to his injury, Mann was averaging a career-high 14.1 points per game while also dishing out three assists. Playing 24.5 minutes per game, Mann provided Charlotte with a strong spark off the bench when scorers like LaMelo Ball and Miles Bridges checked out.
Unlike the rest of the players who were previously named, Mann’s future in Charlotte remains uncertain due to him being a restricted free agent at the end of the season. While his scoring abilities can be valuable, his improved performance in a limited sample size will possibly lead to a higher asking price.
