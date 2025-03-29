NBA analyst dubs Hornets' rebuild 'distant' from reaching completion
It's been a long three years for the Charlotte Hornets. After making the play-in tournament in consecutive seasons, the Hornets have been hit hard with the injury bug and for some reason, can't shake it.
From LaMelo Ball to Mark Williams and now Brandon Miller, the team's top players have all suffered season-ending injuries at some point over this three-year stretch. That doesn't include other notable injuries to Tre Mann, Grant Williams, Josh Okogie, and former Hornets Cody Martin and Gordon Hayward.
It's been one thing after another which has made it challenging for the Hornets to get this rebuild off the ground.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale recently used one word to describe each NBA team with two weeks remaining in the regular season. His term for the Hornets? Distant.
Favale's take
"Another year marred by injuries makes it difficult to draw profound conclusions for the Charlotte Hornets. Then again, it also underscores the distance separating them from anything resembling a finished product.
"Charlotte has no sure things beyond Miller and LaMelo—neither of whom, mind you, is a sure thing as it pertains to directional pole stars," Favale continued. "Tidjane Salaun has turned in a rookie year to forget. Mark Williams has battled injuries, was almost traded, and remains uninspiring as a defensive presence in the middle. Miles Bridges isn't changing any team's fate.
"Solace can be found in the front office's approach. Executive vice president of basketball operations Jeff Peterson is catering to the long game. But the Hornets seem more than one significant player away from having their 2024-25 Detroit Pistons moment. That substantially increases the pressure on them to nail this year's draft pick—and their entire offseason.
Is Favale right?
The injuries to Ball, Miller, and Williams are all valid reasons to be deeply concerned about the Hornets' future. If only one of the "big three" can stay healthy, Charlotte has a major problem on its hands and could be setting up for a rebuild within a rebuild.
All that being said, they may not be as far away or, as Favale coins it, "distant" from being a team that's in playoff contention. If they get a little lottery luck and land the No. 1 pick and take Cooper Flagg, it greatly changes the outlook of the Hornets' future. Even if they don't get Flagg, but land in the top three, there are plenty of high-quality options for Jeff Peterson to choose from.
The Hornets aren't in a great spot, but it could be a lot worse.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün records second career double-double in loss to Toronto
Did Mark Williams just discover a new tool in his offensive bag?
Which Hornet guard will step up in LaMelo Ball's absence?