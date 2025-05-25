Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks swap young guards & draft picks in mock trade
One way to quickly help the Charlotte Hornets become more competitive is to fix the bench situation. For the last several years, the Hornets have been playing a bunch of young guys who haven't shown much or veterans who are considered to be roster fillers, more than anything.
One idea for Jeff Peterson...trade for New York Knicks backup guard Miles "Deuce" McBride.
The mock trade
Hornets receive: G Miles McBride, 2025 2nd round pick via Memphis (No. 50).
Knicks receive: G Nick Smith Jr., 2025 2nd round pick (No. 33).
Why the Hornets do it
Charlotte needs to improve its defense in the backcourt. McBride hasn't posted great defensive ratings since he entered the NBA, but that was his calling card in college at West Virginia, and he may have more of an impact in a place that will have to rely on defense to win consistently. If he turns up the intensity on that end of the floor, he'll be the perfect 3&D guard for Charles Lee off the bench. They're okay moving off of 33 since they'll be picking at 34, and moving back 17 spots isn't a huge deal, especially when it helps you land a quality bench piece.
Why the Knicks do it
McBride is on a very team-friendly deal for the next two years, so they may wait another year to shop him, but their roster is only going to get more expensive. They can move off of him now and get a pretty nice return in the form of former first-round pick Nick Smith Jr., while also securing an early 2nd round pick to add to their bench. Offensively, there's not much difference between McBride and Smith, so they'll get essentially the same production on that end of the floor with a slight dip defensively. They make up for that by getting a much earlier second-round pick.
