Charlotte's future not so bright? NBA analyst has concerns about Hornets' core
The 2025 NBA draft lottery is the latest thing to not go the Charlotte Hornets' way.
Injuries, poor drafting, terrible lottery luck, bad free agent signings, off-court stuff, and a constant change of leadership have all played a factor into the team's current circumstance. On paper, however, the Hornets have the makings of a bright future...or do they?
According to Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report, the Hornets rank 11th of the 14 teams in this year's lottery based on how bright of a future they have.
"Brandon Miller played even less than LaMelo Ball last season, as a wrist injury limited him to only 27 games. Next year will be his age-23 season, and the 2023 No. 2 overall pick could soon overtake his teammate as Charlotte's face of the franchise. That transition could happen even more quickly if the Hornets decide to trade Ball.
"Stocked with seven movable future first-rounders and operating with a very long view under executive vice president Jeff Peterson, Charlotte seems like a good candidate to take short-term steps backward in the interest of future gains. A potentially unprotected 2028 Miami Heat first-rounder looms as a crown-jewel asset."
Only the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and Chicago Bulls have more bleak futures than Charlotte.
It's hard to argue that the Hornets should be higher, mainly because there's no guarantee that the injury issues will come to an end anytime soon, if at all. LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, and Mark Williams have each missed significant time early in their respective careers. No matter how talented the young trio is, it's hard to expect much from the organization if those guys can't stay on the court.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Don't sleep on Khaman Maluach being the pick for the Charlotte Hornets at No. 4
Three prospects the Hornets could eye if they trade back in the 2025 NBA draft
Post-combine mock draft sees Hornets land 'incredible' athlete
The Hornets path to success? Emulating the Pacers, Jeff Teague says