Could a Mark Williams/Jusuf Nurkic combination work beyond this season?
After the NBA Trade Deadline was concluded, the Charlotte Hornets were presented with a fairly positive dilemma: two starting-caliber centers.
When the Hornets dealt Mark Williams and acquired Jusuf Nurkic, it was not exactly expected for the two to have to play together. The league had other plans, however, with Williams deal to Los Angeles being rescinded.
The two have only played one game together. One could ask, however, can they work beyond the 2024-25 season?
Can the duo work?
The best part of Williams and Nurkic's game is the two do not play similarly. At all. While both rely heavily (Mark is due to injuries) on the offensive side of the ball, each holds a different role. Williams is a rim-rolling, athletic lob threat, while Nurkic's game is more skilled, layered with passing and shooting ability.
Nurkic has the ability to shoot, while he has yet to hit a three with the team (0-8), he is still a 29% three-point shooter, which is better than Mark's career 0.0%. Nurkic has also been an extremely positive playmaker for the Buzz through his first three games, averaging 5.0 assists, which would be a career-high.
At this point in Nurkic's career, it's hard to see him as a starter on a contender, which might be where he would want to go in the offseason. Remember, Nurkic is 30 and has not won a championship. He may decide he wants to play on a contending team right now. That does not mean that is what will happen.
All of that said, Mark Williams is still the top center on the team.
The big man perfectly complements LaMelo Ball's playmaking abilities with his lob-threat talent and athleticism. Williams is shooting a career-low from the field this season (58.3%), but the 23-year-old big man has shown lots of promise this season, averaging a career-high in points (15.3). The only concern when it comes to Williams is if he feels he wants to stay with the team after the trade deadline fiasco.
The combination can work. The Lakers failed Mark Williams on his physical due to concerns that he could not be the team's starting center for years to come. With Nurkic, the Hornets have less pressure on Williams' minutes and games played. They have another starting-quality center on the roster who can easily slide in and start if the former Blue Devil goes down and can help manage Williams' minutes more easily during games when they are both in.
So, if the front office does not make a move, the combination will work.
