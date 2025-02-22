Former Charlotte Hornets forward signs 10-day deal with Wizards
A familiar face is back in the NBA. The Washington Wizards are signing former Charlotte Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels to a 10-day contract, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
McDaniels, 26, spent three and a half seasons with the Hornets before being traded to the Philadelphia 76ers at the 2023 trade deadline. Prior to being traded, McDaniels was having the best season of his career, posting career-highs in points (10.6) rebounds (4.8) and steals (1.2). His best individual performance came just weeks before the trade—dropping a career-high 26 points in a loss to the Boston Celtics.
After finishing the 2023-2024 season with the 76ers, McDaniels signed a multi-year deal with the Toronto Raptors. He only played with Toronto for one season, before being waived during the 2024-2025 preseason. In his lone season with the Raptors, McDaniels averaged 3.4 points and 1.6 rebounds per game.
Since then, McDaniels has been grinding in the G League with the Capital City Go-Go, the Wizards’ affiliate. Through eight games, he’s averaging 13.0 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting an efficient 47% from the field, 39% from three, and 80% from the line.
Washington, currently in full rebuild mode, will use this 10-day contract to evaluate McDaniels’ fit. As a long, rangy defender, Mcdaniels has the potential to carve out a role for himself on a team in need of a veteran defensive presence.
For now, McDaniels gets another shot at proving he belongs in the NBA—and Charlotte fans will keep an eye on how it plays out.
