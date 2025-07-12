All Hornets

Big East grit helped Liam McNeeley transition smoothly to NBA Summer League play

It's just one game, but it was one heck of a performance by the Charlotte Hornets' rookie.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Mar 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies forward Liam McNeeley (30) reacts during the second half against the Villanova Wildcats at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
In this story:

All eyes were on Kon Knueppel in the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League debut, but it was Liam McNeeley, the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, who ended up being the star of the night.

The former UConn Husky poured in a team-high 22 points, hitting 7/16 shots from the field, including a 3/6 game from three-point land. McNeeley also pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out six assists.

While the stats are certainly impressive, perhaps the most encouraging sign was his confidence. From the moment the ball was thrown up in the air, he was aggressive but in a relaxed state of mind. Yes, it's just Summer League, but the lights can be too bright at the start, but not for him.

“The NBA is a step up from college, but I played in the Big East, and the Big East is pretty physical," he said in a postgame media scrum. "Throwing your body around, not being afraid to dive on the floor, throw your body around, and go hit somebody.”

McNeeley and the Hornets will be back at it once again tonight, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

KJ Simpson Drops 21 and Reveals How Kemba Walker Has Helped Unlock His Game

Hornets assistant offers early thoughts on first-round pick Liam McNeeley

Grading how the Hornets draft picks performed in first Summer League game

Tidjane Salaün offers a glimmer of hope in his 2025 NBA Summer League debut

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/News