Big East grit helped Liam McNeeley transition smoothly to NBA Summer League play
All eyes were on Kon Knueppel in the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League debut, but it was Liam McNeeley, the 29th overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, who ended up being the star of the night.
The former UConn Husky poured in a team-high 22 points, hitting 7/16 shots from the field, including a 3/6 game from three-point land. McNeeley also pulled down 12 rebounds and dished out six assists.
While the stats are certainly impressive, perhaps the most encouraging sign was his confidence. From the moment the ball was thrown up in the air, he was aggressive but in a relaxed state of mind. Yes, it's just Summer League, but the lights can be too bright at the start, but not for him.
“The NBA is a step up from college, but I played in the Big East, and the Big East is pretty physical," he said in a postgame media scrum. "Throwing your body around, not being afraid to dive on the floor, throw your body around, and go hit somebody.”
McNeeley and the Hornets will be back at it once again tonight, taking on the Philadelphia 76ers. Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
