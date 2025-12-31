Hornets announce interesting starting five as Kon Knueppel returns to the lineup

We've got some New Year's Eve action this afternoon between the Charlotte Hornets and the Golden State Warriors.

Moments ago, Hornets head coach Charles Lee submitted his starting lineup for this afternoon's game, going with four guards.

The first five for the Hive

G LaMelo Ball

Four straight 20+ point performances for Melo, who is really heating up from three. He's hit 20 triples in the last four games.

G Brandon Miller

Miller set a single-season high with 31 against Milwaukee earlier this week, draining 9/22 shots from the field.

G Collin Sexton

Sexton has been solid since his return to the floor, scoring 12,13, and 16 points against Washington, Orlando, and Milwaukee.

G Kon Knueppel

With Miles Bridges out, Lee is going to try to spread the floor against a team that has been playing small ball for a long time now. Tidjane Salaun will certainly see some action off the bench, but it's clear Lee wants as many shooters out there as possible. It's a huge break for Charlotte that Kon's ankle injury only cost him one game.

C Moussa Diabate

Since Diabate has taken over the starting spot for the injured Ryan Kalkbrenner, he's posted two double-doubles and was one rebound shy of a third the other night against Milwaukee.

Charles Lee on Knueppel's return

"The fountain of youth is a real thing. Being young, his body is able to bounce back quicker, but also his mindset—you walk past the training room, and he's in there doing everything he possibly can to come back as soon as he possibly can. It's his mindset, it's his approach, and attacking his return to play plan. We're excited to have him back on the court. His overall competitive spirit, what he brings on both ends of the court, will be good for us to have."

The Hornets and Warriors will get the action started at approximately 1:10 p.m. ET. You can stream the game live on FanDuel Sports Network Southeast.

