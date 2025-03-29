Did Mark Williams just discover a new tool in his offensive bag?
Last night, the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Toronto Raptors, and once again, there wasn't much to be excited about. There was one thing worth noting, however, and that's big man Mark Williams taking a stab at a couple of jump shots and nailing both of them.
“That’s player development at its finest right there," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said with a big smile. "That’s a couple of end-of-shot-clock jumpers. I think that’s some good, positive momentum for him as we finish up these last nine games.”
Back when James Borrego strolled the Hornets' sideline, he often discussed how he believed Williams would eventually be able to step out and knock down shots from range, and yes, meaning beyond the three-point line. Obviously, Williams is not quite to that point just yet, and he may never get to do it regularly in games, but hitting mid-range jumpers does add an extra layer to his offensive repertoire that can elevate his game.
Williams finished last night's game a perfect 9/9 from the field with 12 rebounds, five assists, and one block. If he wants to be a key part of the Hornets' future, he needs to be more aggressive on the offensive end, especially with LaMelo Ball out for the rest of the season.
