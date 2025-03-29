All Hornets

Did Mark Williams just discover a new tool in his offensive bag?

Charlotte's big man is expanding his game.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) dunks for a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Charlotte Hornets center Mark Williams (5) dunks for a basket against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images / Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Last night, the Charlotte Hornets fell to the Toronto Raptors, and once again, there wasn't much to be excited about. There was one thing worth noting, however, and that's big man Mark Williams taking a stab at a couple of jump shots and nailing both of them.

“That’s player development at its finest right there," Hornets head coach Charles Lee said with a big smile. "That’s a couple of end-of-shot-clock jumpers. I think that’s some good, positive momentum for him as we finish up these last nine games.”

Back when James Borrego strolled the Hornets' sideline, he often discussed how he believed Williams would eventually be able to step out and knock down shots from range, and yes, meaning beyond the three-point line. Obviously, Williams is not quite to that point just yet, and he may never get to do it regularly in games, but hitting mid-range jumpers does add an extra layer to his offensive repertoire that can elevate his game.

Williams finished last night's game a perfect 9/9 from the field with 12 rebounds, five assists, and one block. If he wants to be a key part of the Hornets' future, he needs to be more aggressive on the offensive end, especially with LaMelo Ball out for the rest of the season.

- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -

Which Hornet guard will step up in LaMelo Ball's absence?

Score predictions for Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors

Latest NBA mock draft gives Hornets athletic shotmaker

The ESPN BPI gives no love to the Hornets versus the banged-up Raptors

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

schuylercallihan(at)gmail.com  Twitter:@Callihan_ Schuyler Callihan is the lead publisher of Mountaineers Now, All Panthers, and All Hornets on FanNation/Sports Illustrated. He took over publishing duties of All Panthers in 2020 and wanted to expand his professional coverage in the Queen City by running the operations at All Hornets. Schuyler attended Bethany College in Bethany, West Virginia before finishing up his schooling at Alamance Community College in Graham, North Carolina. The Wheeling, West Virginia native made the move to North Carolina in 2015 and has been in Charlotte since 2021.

Home/News