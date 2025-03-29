Hornets rookie Tidjane Salaün records second career double-double in loss to Toronto
In some ways, the Charlotte Hornets knew what they were getting in Tidjane Salaün when they drafted him sixth overall last summer and in some ways, they had no idea what they were getting.
Salaün was the youngest player in the NBA Draft, so from that standpoint, they knew they had a talented yet very raw prospect on their hands that they were willing to be patient with as he developed and adjusted to the NBA game.
The unknown is what level Salaün's game ultimately reaches. Is he a future All-Star? A rock-solid starter? A good role player? Sixth man? Or does he turn out to be a player with a high ceiling that eventually gets the "bust" label thrown onto him?
All of that remains to be seen, as it's way too early to forecast where his career is headed. But the one positive sign is that he's starting to settle in and be more confident in his game. Early on this season, you could tell he was a bit overwhelmed and felt the pressure to do more than what was being asked of him.
After notching his second career double-double on Friday in Toronto with 12 points and 14 rebounds, Salaün discussed the differences he's noticed in his play.
“With time, I’ve started to feel more comfortable. I’ve gone through some ups and downs, and that has helped me to grow. That is just part of the journey. It has helped me to feel better mentally, to keep going during the game, and playing at the same level of competitiveness.”
With less than a dozen games remaining on the 2024-25 schedule, Salaün and other youngsters will receive more opportunities to prove their worth heading into the offseason.
