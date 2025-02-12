Do the Hornets have a case against the Lakers? ESPN reporter doesn't think so

🎙️ @BobbyMarks42 just spoke to @wesandwalker on @wfnz. Do the Hornets have a case against the Lakers?



"They don't, unfortunately." 😕



"I give the Hornets organization credit because if you want to stand on principle, do something about it, even if you don't win the end result." pic.twitter.com/2Cx1d3oU1e