Do the Hornets have a case against the Lakers? ESPN reporter doesn't think so
The Charlotte Hornets are contesting their failed trade with the Los Angeles Lakers. They believe they have a gripe over how this all transpired, and they're taking it up with the NBA. Logically speaking, this might indicate that they have a case to be made and a chance to win this.
ESPN insider Bobby Marks, who has been a key part of the reporting on all of this, doesn't think so, though. "They don't, unfortunately," Marks said on the WFNZ radio show. "I give a lot of respect to the Hornets and the organization and certainly their front office and ownership."
Marks also said that the Hornets do feel like they made a fair trade with the Lakers. He said the Hornets "traded a player who was healthy" and noted that Williams had been playing leading up to the trade. That includes the game that ended a few hours before the deal was agreed to.
The reporter said the key issue here is that the team's doctor is solely responsible for passing or failing a physical, so if the Lakers' doctor felt like there was anything uncomfortable on the exam, they can rescind even if the player is healthy.
Marks said that if Joel Embiid were traded today, he'd likely fail his physical, too. Even though he played and played well recently, there would probably be concerns with any team. "It's basically in the hands of your medical team," the reporter added.
He also said he hasn't seen a situation like this before, so the NBA world is learning on the fly. "The reality is no [we're not getting Dalton Knecht back],"I give the Hornets organization credit because if you want to stand on principle, do something about it, even if you don't win the end result."
