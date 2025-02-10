The failed Mark Williams trade sparks league-wide questions
The trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Charlotte Hornets fell apart several days later and the manner in which it did was somewhat unprecedented. For proof, look no further than all the questions NBA reporter Bobby Marks got about it.
The ESPN reporter who was part of the team of reporters breaking news when all of this was happening said several teams reached out to him over the weekend with questions. It's pretty rare for a failed physical to tank a trade in the NBA, but this particular failed deal comes with a few more questions.
Marks said teams are now curious whether or not one singular team and their medical staff should be able to fail a physical. Should there be an external physician who checks to ensure that a team doesn't just fail a player to undo a trade they later regret?
The Lakers said that Williams was still growing into his body, but that his back wasn't an issue and that he didn't have any surgeries that threw up red flags. They vetted him and he came back fine in the initial report before the trade fell through. Is it fair to say that an outside doctor should've checked to verify the failed physical?
A secondary question to that is how can a player fail if they're clearly healthy and playing? Williams played two games before the trade, including a contest the very night he was traded. He wasn't limited by his injuries, which lately only consist of rest/injury management for a foot issue he sustained before the beginning of the season.
If he was healthy enough to play in what is ultimately a lost season, how can he not be healthy enough to play for another team? In situations like this, should third-party people get involved to ensure that everything is above board?
Perhaps the most important question raised to Marks was about altering trades. The deal was passed in the early hours of the final day of the trade deadline. Therefore, when the Lakers failed Williams a few days later, it was too late to rework the trade or find another deal for the center.
Marks was asked if there should be some ability for teams to adjust the returns for a deal if they do have concerns. If the Lakers are concerned about Williams, should they have been able to adjust the package they sent (only with draft compensation) to Charlotte before outright canceling it?
This is all prevalent for the future of the NBA. If a team can just rescind a trade under such shadowy circumstances, teams will have to adjust how they operate. The league may have to come up with some sort of regulation.
It doesn't look like any of these questions will be answered now, and that may hurt the Hornets even further. They just might have to be brought to the league's attention in the offseason to either get clarity or fix how things are done.
