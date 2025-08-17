All Hornets

Early-season prediction: Can the Hornets find their rhythm in the first 10 games?

The Charlotte Hornets enter the season with a young core full of potential and plenty of questions. How they handle the opening stretch could set the tone for the rest of the year.

Thomas Gorski

Mar 12, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) works past Atlanta Hawks guard Terance Mann (14) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets just had one of their best offseasons in years, and for the first time in a while, there’s real excitement around the team. Fans are buzzing, and even the franchise seems more upbeat than it has in a long time.

The good news for Charlotte is that the Eastern Conference looks as open as it’s been in a long time, giving the Hornets a real shot to make some noise if things break their way.

Getting off to a strong start will matter, but staying healthy may be the biggest factor of all. 

LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are the clear faces of the franchise, and both have battled injuries at different points in their young careers. The Hornets need those two on the floor, and if they can stay available, the team has a chance to finally take the next step.

Looking at the schedule, the first stretch of games feels balanced. The Hornets won’t be on the road too much, but they don’t get an extended home stand either. 

There are some games that could swing either way, but also a handful of matchups that stand out as tougher than the rest. 

Charlotte travels twice to face the Miami Heat, goes to Philadelphia, and has to deal with the Timberwolves at home. The Lakers also come to town on November 10, which will bring plenty of attention and a real early-season test.

Sure, there are some tricky games coming up, but the opening stretch is still doable. Win the ones they’re supposed to, and Charlotte could set themselves up nicely.

Hornets likely to break even at 5–5 in their first 10 games

Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Brandon Miller (24) drives against Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (12) during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

That might not be the start fans are dreaming of, but with a roster that’s still very young, it’s not realistic to expect them to come out firing on all cylinders. It takes time for a group like this to gel, and the front office leaned into a youth movement this offseason. 

The signs of growth will matter more than the record in the first couple of weeks.

Charlotte’s wins should come against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and at least one of the matchups against the Heat. Splitting the two meetings with Miami is very doable, and the Nets, Wizards, and Jazz are all rebuilding teams that the Hornets should be able to handle.

The other five games are where the losses most likely fall. Playing on the road in Miami and Philadelphia is always a tough ask, and home games against the Timberwolves and Magic don’t offer much breathing room either. 

Hosting the Lakers could go either way—if Los Angeles rests its stars, Charlotte has a shot, but if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in the lineup, it’s probably an uphill climb.

A 5–5 record may not sound flashy, but for a Hornets team that’s still figuring itself out, breaking even early would be a solid start. It would give Ball, Miller, and the rest of the core time to find their rhythm, and from there, Charlotte can build real momentum. 

With good health, Charlotte could have a season that feels nothing like the last few years.

Thomas Gorski
THOMAS GORSKI

Tom Gorski is a journalist currently covering the Charlotte Hornets for On SI, with extensive experience in basketball, football, and golf coverage. He is pursuing a Master’s degree in Sports Media at Northwestern University’s Medill School of Journalism after earning his Bachelor’s degree in Sports Communication from DePaul University. Tom’s professional experience includes roles with The Sporting News, 247 Sports, The award-winning DePaulia newspaper, and the Region Radio Sports Network. He has covered both college and high school athletics, providing a well-rounded perspective on sports at various levels.

