Early-season prediction: Can the Hornets find their rhythm in the first 10 games?
The Charlotte Hornets just had one of their best offseasons in years, and for the first time in a while, there’s real excitement around the team. Fans are buzzing, and even the franchise seems more upbeat than it has in a long time.
The good news for Charlotte is that the Eastern Conference looks as open as it’s been in a long time, giving the Hornets a real shot to make some noise if things break their way.
Getting off to a strong start will matter, but staying healthy may be the biggest factor of all.
LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are the clear faces of the franchise, and both have battled injuries at different points in their young careers. The Hornets need those two on the floor, and if they can stay available, the team has a chance to finally take the next step.
Looking at the schedule, the first stretch of games feels balanced. The Hornets won’t be on the road too much, but they don’t get an extended home stand either.
There are some games that could swing either way, but also a handful of matchups that stand out as tougher than the rest.
Charlotte travels twice to face the Miami Heat, goes to Philadelphia, and has to deal with the Timberwolves at home. The Lakers also come to town on November 10, which will bring plenty of attention and a real early-season test.
Sure, there are some tricky games coming up, but the opening stretch is still doable. Win the ones they’re supposed to, and Charlotte could set themselves up nicely.
Hornets likely to break even at 5–5 in their first 10 games
That might not be the start fans are dreaming of, but with a roster that’s still very young, it’s not realistic to expect them to come out firing on all cylinders. It takes time for a group like this to gel, and the front office leaned into a youth movement this offseason.
The signs of growth will matter more than the record in the first couple of weeks.
Charlotte’s wins should come against the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Utah Jazz, New Orleans Pelicans, and at least one of the matchups against the Heat. Splitting the two meetings with Miami is very doable, and the Nets, Wizards, and Jazz are all rebuilding teams that the Hornets should be able to handle.
The other five games are where the losses most likely fall. Playing on the road in Miami and Philadelphia is always a tough ask, and home games against the Timberwolves and Magic don’t offer much breathing room either.
Hosting the Lakers could go either way—if Los Angeles rests its stars, Charlotte has a shot, but if LeBron James and Anthony Davis are in the lineup, it’s probably an uphill climb.
A 5–5 record may not sound flashy, but for a Hornets team that’s still figuring itself out, breaking even early would be a solid start. It would give Ball, Miller, and the rest of the core time to find their rhythm, and from there, Charlotte can build real momentum.
With good health, Charlotte could have a season that feels nothing like the last few years.
