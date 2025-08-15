Evaluating the Charlotte Hornets' schedule, and how they could make a playoff push
For social media teams, schedule release day is just as incredible as Christmas.
You get to spend weeks putting together a unique video that highlights key matchups, and fans across the league will tune in to see what the teams put together.
This year, the Charlotte Hornets released an impressive anime style video, highlighting some of the team's showdowns next season: Cleveland, Miami, Golden State, Atlanta, Oklahoma City, Minnesota, the Lakers, New York, and Orlando all getting nods during the video.
The schedule altogether starts off on the relative lighter side, before picking up towards the end of the season. It was also announced the team would have three games on national television, all on the three different major NBA networks this season:
12/22: at Cleveland (Peacock)
1/21: vs. Cleveland (ESPN)
1/31: vs. San Antonio (Amazon Prime)
The second Cleveland game, a home game, is featured during the league's "Rivals Week". Rivals Week, for those who are unaware, is a period where the league showcases some of it's best rivalries, whether they be classic or emerging, on national television. The Buzz got the nod this year, hosting last year's one seeded Cavs.
While three primetime games is still low, it's higher than several other NBA teams. It's a step in the right direction for the squad, and a good season could potentially see the squad seeing more national televised games next season.
For the Hornets to have a good season, they have several obstacles to overcome. One is the month of March, which could determine the squad's entire season. The month is as follows:
3/3: vs DAL
3/4: @ BOS
3/6: vs MIA
3/8: @ PHX
3/10: @ POR
3/11: @ SAC
3/14: @ SAS
3/17: vs MIA
3/19: vs ORL
3/21: vs MEM
3/24: vs SAC
3/26: vs NYK
3/28: vs PHI
3/29: vs BOS
3/31: @ BKN
It's a month that sees some of the league's top teams face off against the Buzz. With the Hornets dealing with constant injuries down the stretch of the last few seasons, it could make the schedule even harder than it has been in previous years.
11 of the 15 games they play will be against teams that were in the play-in tournament or better. They will also face off against a rising Portland and Spurs team, who are poised to be much better than they were last year.
All in all, to make the postseason, the Hornets will need a strong month of March to see themselves in meaningful April basketball.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Stargazing: When do the NBA's superstars make their trip to Charlotte?
The Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 regular season schedule has been revealed
The Hornets are well-equipped to deal with LaMelo Ball injuries now, analyst claims
NBA writer expects significantly better Charlotte Hornets record in 2025-26