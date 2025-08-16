Is Jeff Peterson the NBA’s next Danny Ainge? A look inside his Hornets blueprint
When thinking about the history of the Boston Celtics, one general manager stands out: Danny Ainge.
“Trader Danny” as he was nicknamed, had no attachment to any player, and would make the deals that best fit the franchise. Some, such as moving Antoine Walker, Paul Pierce/Kevin Garnett, Rajon Rondo, Isaiah Thomas, and several others came with backlash from fans. At the end of the day, though, the deals ended up working out, and Ainge looked like a genius.
Ainge built several championship-level rosters, despite only walking away with one championship ring during his time with the Celtics. However, he was the man who laid the foundation for the team’s 2024 NBA title, selecting Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum back to back, and bringing in Al Horford.
One thing Ainge excelled in was dealing for draft picks, bringing in a war chest that was able to help build out the Celtics roster. Everybody knew he won every deal he was apart of, yet, teams still made trades with him.
While Ainge is still a general manager today, albeit with the Utah Jazz, it’s always fun to look around and see who might be similar to him and his ways of trading. Of course, Sam Presti of the OKC Thunder is a great candidate, but there has always been a clear attachment to the players he drafts, while Ainge simply looks for the best deal possible.
Brad Stevens is a great candidate, but a lack of drafting and no real value in first round picks (so far) has made him different from Ainge.
What about Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson?
During my appearance on the Buzz Beat Pod yesterday, I brought up this point. It’s something I’ve sat on for a while, but never addressed it.
“The way [Jeff Peterson] has done business reminds me a lot of Danny Ainge.”
So, what did I mean by this? Peterson has only been a general manager for a little over a year, but he has hit two of the key marks I mentioned with Ainge: no attachment to players, and a high interest in acquiring draft capital.
Of the several moves Peterson’s made, he’s brought in multiple draft picks, being in both the first and second rounds. He’s made multiple moves, taking on bad contracts, like Pat Connaughton and Jusuf Nurkic, solely to acquire said draft picks.
The Mark Williams deal was an excellent example of not having any attachments to players. Despite the strong season Williams was having and still being young, Peterson did not envision Williams as a part of the franchise’s future, and traded him not once, but twice. No player is safe on this Hornets' roster; Peterson will always look for the best move to upgrade the team.
While the Hornets are not championship contenders yet, it’s clear they are on the right path toward it, led by Peterson’s brilliant mind.
