Eric Collins delivers electrifying call of Miles Bridges' game-winning blocked shot
Each of the last two nights, the Charlotte Hornets had games that came down to the very end. Miles Bridges had a chance to be the hero on Friday night, but a halfcourt heave fell short, keeping the Hornets from pulling off an upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Less than 24 hours later, Bridges had his moment, rejecting what would have been a game-winning shot by Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the paint with just seconds remaining. Hornets play-by-play caller, Eric Collins, screamed at the top of his lungs when he saw Bridges deny the shot, once again delivering an electrifying call.
"I don't know what feels better: a game-winning block or a game-winning shot. That block, it made me feel good about myself. So, I don't know; this is just a great team win," Bridges said in his postgame interview with Shannon Spake. "Taj (Gibson) got on us at halftime, told us to pick our stuff up and we did. I seen Cam (Thomas) was open and Cam is a great scorer, so I knew he was going to shoot it and I just reacted.”
The Hornets will be back on the floor Monday night in Miami to take on the Heat.
