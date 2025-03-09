All Hornets

Eric Collins delivers electrifying call of Miles Bridges' game-winning blocked shot

The Hornets' play-by-play man never disappoints.

Schuyler Callihan

Mar 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) celebrates after taking the lead against the Brooklyn Nets during the fourth quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Each of the last two nights, the Charlotte Hornets had games that came down to the very end. Miles Bridges had a chance to be the hero on Friday night, but a halfcourt heave fell short, keeping the Hornets from pulling off an upset of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Less than 24 hours later, Bridges had his moment, rejecting what would have been a game-winning shot by Brooklyn's Cam Thomas in the paint with just seconds remaining. Hornets play-by-play caller, Eric Collins, screamed at the top of his lungs when he saw Bridges deny the shot, once again delivering an electrifying call.

"I don't know what feels better: a game-winning block or a game-winning shot. That block, it made me feel good about myself. So, I don't know; this is just a great team win," Bridges said in his postgame interview with Shannon Spake. "Taj (Gibson) got on us at halftime, told us to pick our stuff up and we did. I seen Cam (Thomas) was open and Cam is a great scorer, so I knew he was going to shoot it and I just reacted.”

The Hornets will be back on the floor Monday night in Miami to take on the Heat.

