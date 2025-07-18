ESPN's Tony Kornheiser goes to bat for Hornets after Paul George diss
Paul George has come under fire for his comments about the Charlotte Hornets. The Philadelphia 76ers forward said he'd never choose Charlotte in free agency because it would signify that his career as a player is over. Tony Kornheiser, longtime ESPN analyst, didn't let that slide.
On Pardon the Interruption, Kornheiser and Pablo Torre discussed the diss, and Kornheiser called it "oblivious." He then went after George, saying, "What?! Your career is essentially over with now!" He criticized George's "Playoff P" nickname when the player is "not very good in the playoffs," too.
Kornheiser added that George has never won anything of note, either, referencing the "winning culture" that Charlotte, according to the player, doesn't have. "What is the winning culture that you ever created wherever you played, because you and [Joel] Embiid, you don't even play!" Kornheiser added.
The ESPN host was visibly frustrated with George's comments, but his co-host wasn't as moved. Torre chalked it up to the podcast and media culture of today, saying that George is as much a slave to the content cycle as both Torre and Kornheiser are, so his comments aren't that bad. Torre did say that George is a "deeply frustrating" player, though.
Nevertheless, at least one host was not happy with the Hornets getting ripped apart by an active player. To George's credit, he was earnestly asking former guard Baron Davis how Charlotte can change that, wondering if it's a front office thing or a LaMelo Ball issue.
Still, the comment was brutal, and even in context, it's harsh and directed at a team that has dealt with that sort of stigma for a very long time.
