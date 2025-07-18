Hornets clinch Summer League playoff spot with blowout win over Spurs
Playoff basketball. Sort of.
Heading into Thursday night, the Charlotte Hornets were sitting at 3-0, facing off another 3-0 team, the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs, who had just selected Rutgers star Dylan Harper with the second pick last month, were without Harper for Thursday's game. The Hornets were missing three players of their own, losing the 29th pick in Liam McNeeley, the 33rd pick in Sion James, and last year's sixth overall pick, Tidjane Salaun.
The Hornets were in need of a big win to push them into the playoffs. Of the 3-0 teams, the Hornets had the worst point differential, and needed a 21+ point win to secure them a playoff spot. The Hornets led by one going into the second quarter, but things took an incredible turn: the Hornets proceeded to go on a 48-16 run, helping push the lead to as high as 33.
It was an all around fantastic performance from the Hornets, and each player was impactful in their own way. Damion Baugh finishing the night with 18 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals and a block. KJ Simpson finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and a steal. Kon Knueppel finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 steals. 13 points from MJ Walker, 11 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 steals from Jaylen Sims, and 11 points, 8 rebounds, a steal, and four blocks from PJ Hall.
Best of the Night: A blowout was needed, a blowout happened
If the Hornets wanted to play in the Summer League playoffs, a blowout victory was needed. After a tough quarter and a half, the Hornets locked in, taking complete control over the game. They took down the Spurs by 25 points without McNeeley, James, and Salaun, and will now get the chance to compete for a Summer League championship.
Worst of the Night: Honestly? Nothing.
It feels weird to write this, but almost nothing went wrong for the Hornets tonight. Every player was impactful, and the team was able to secure a playoff spot in a convincing win over the Spurs tonight.
Highlight of the Night: Kon Knueppel, eyes everywhere
A no look, behind the back pass from Kon Knueppel? It's time for Hornets fans to get extremely excited about their top selection.
