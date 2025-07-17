What needs to happen for the Charlotte Hornets to make the Summer League playoffs
Today is the final day of the Charlotte Hornets' Summer League schedule, where they will face the Dylan Harper-less San Antonio Spurs.
The Hornets have gone 3-0 through their first three games, and a 4-0 record should secure them a spot in the Summer League playoffs, right? Well, not exactly.
The Oklahoma City Thunder, Sacramento Kings, and Minnesota Timberwolves all won yesterday, giving them a 4-0 record. Four other teams at the moment are 3-0, the LA Clippers, Toronto Raptors, Atlanta Hawks, and the team the Hornets face today, the San Antonio Spurs.
A 4-0 record is the baseline for what the Hornets need to get into the playoffs. Taking down another 3-0 team would greatly help boost their chances to get in, but in the end, it comes down to point differential. The Hornets currently have an 8.7 point differential, the worst of the undefeated teams. If all the undefeated teams lose and the Hornets win, the Hornets will get into the playoffs.
Current avg. point differential for undefeated teams:
Toronto: +17
San Antonio: +16.6
Oklahoma City: +14.8
Sacramento: +11.5
Minnesota: +9.5
Atlanta: +9.4
LA Clippers: +9
Charlotte: +8.7
The games for Hornets fans to monitor:
Atlanta vs. Memphis
Golden State vs. Toronto
Denver vs. LA Clippers
A big night from the Charlotte Hornets is needed. They will likely have everybody playing tonight, as there has been no mention of any of the key pieces to the Summer League squad being held out.
