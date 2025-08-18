Every Charlotte Hornets revenge game on the 2025-26 schedule
The Charlotte Hornets have a ton of new faces this year. They also offloaded some players, so the rest of the league is populated a little more by players who spent the 2024-25 season in Charlotte. That means there will be plenty of revenge games on the schedule, which just officially got released.
All Hornets revenge games in 2025-26
The very first revenge game on the schedule for the Charlotte Hornets is November 2 against the Utah Jazz. They'll host, which means the Hornets will get to see Jusuf Nurkic again. It will also be a revenge game for the man he was traded for, Collin Sexton. They'll match up in Utah again on January 10.
On November 4, Antonio Reeves, one of the two-way players the Hornets have, might still be on the roster. If so, then he will see his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, that day and again on February 4, though he may not be on the roster then.
On November 12 and 14, the Hornets face the Milwaukee Bucks, which is a revenge series for Pat Connaughton. He will also see the Bucks on December 29 and January 2.
On January 29, the Hornets will visit the Dallas Mavericks, which is a revenge game for Spencer Dinwiddie. He will get another opportunity, provided Dinwiddie survives the trade deadline, on March 3.
On February 5 (road) and February 19 (home), the Hornets will take on the Houston Rockets, who signed guard Josh Okogie after Charlotte waived him this offseason. If two-way forward Drew Peterson remains on the roster, he'll have three revenge games against the Boston Celtics: March 4, March 29, and April 7.
On March 8 and April 2, the Hornets match up with the Phoenix Suns, who now have Mark Williams. It's a revenge game for him, and possibly Liam McNeeley, who was picked with one of the picks Charlotte got for Williams.
Those are the extent of the revenge games, though there are some other games that feature former players, just none that were on the team at the end of last season. The Hornets will see PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr., Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Nick Richards, Malik Monk, Nic Batum, and others as well.
