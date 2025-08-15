Stargazing: When do the NBA's superstars make their trip to Charlotte?
The NBA schedule is officially out, which means we know exactly when the Charlotte Hornets will play each of their opponents. We know who they open the season against, where the most difficult stretches are, and when to expect some revenge games. But what about when the biggest stars in the world land in Charlotte?
When NBA superstars visit the Charlotte Hornets
The first superstar to visit the Charlotte Hornets will be Anthony Edwards. On November 1, Edwards, the first overall pick in LaMelo Ball's draft class, will bring the Minnesota Timberwolves to town.
LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers make an early visit to Charlotte on November 10. Two days later, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be in the Spectrum Center with the Milwaukee Bucks (assuming he's still on the team then).
Reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder come to town on November 15. Kawhi Leonard and James Harden (and Bradley Beal, though superstar might be a generous descriptor for him now) visit with the Los Angeles Clippers on November 22.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Jalen Brunson bring the New York Knicks (and former Hornets assistant Chris Jent) to the Spectrum Center on November 26. Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets arrive on December 7.
Rival Trae Young makes his first visit with the Atlanta Hawks on December 18. Antetokounmpo and the Bucks return on December 29, and then Steph Curry brings his Golden State Warriors to town on December 31.
The Hornets host the Indiana Pacers on January 8, but it's unlikely that Tyrese Haliburton is playing then after tearing his Achilles. Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers visit on January 21.
Paul George (if he's still a superstar) and Joel Embiid come to the Spectrum Center on January 26. Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox will visit the Hornets on January 31. On February 2, Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are in town.
Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons will first visit the Spectrum Center on February 9. Young and the Hawks come back on the 11th, and Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets visit on February 19 after the All-Star Break.
On March 21, Ja Morant brings the Memphis Grizzlies to town. On March 26, the two Knicks superstars will be back for more. On the 29th, the 76ers bring their stars back as well. Then on March 31, the Boston Celtics visit. It's unclear if Jayson Tatum will play, but they still have Jaylen Brown.
Devin Booker comes to visit on April 2 with the Phoenix Suns, and then Cunningham and the Pistons come back to Charlotte for the final home game on April 10.
