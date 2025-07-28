Ex-Hornet Frank Kaminsky slams Happy Gilmore 2 as 'Maybe the worst movie I’ve ever seen'
Adam Sandler and Netflix just released the sequel to Happy Gilmore, and fans all around the country were treated to a night full of nostalgic laughs and childhood memories. But not everyone walked away smiling — the film has drawn its fair share of criticism.
At least former Charlotte Hornets forward Frank Kaminsky made sure his thoughts were loud and clear on social media.
Kaminsky didn’t hold back, posting on X: “Happy Gilmore 2 is maybe the worst movie I’ve ever seen.” The reaction was mixed, with some fans accusing him of being out of touch or just trying too hard to be a critic.
Doubling down, Kaminsky explained why the movie didn’t land for him — saying it felt like a cheap imitation of the original, packed with cameos and forced jokes.
“Outside of the Scottie Scheffler getting arrested scene I don’t think I laughed once,” Kaminsky wrote. “The amount of cameos and stupid scenes was such a slap in the face to the original movie.”
Kaminsky basically said the movie tried too hard to be funny by using the same old jokes and packing in a bunch of celebrity cameos. To him, it didn’t really feel like a real comedy — more like they just threw in familiar faces and hoped for the best.
The next day, Kaminsky returned to X to clarify that his issue wasn’t just with Happy Gilmore 2, but with the direction of comedy movies as a whole.
“It feels like no one is willing to take a chance on making a new concept comedy movie anymore,” Kaminsky wrote. “We used to get a few new ones every year. Now it’s just all sequels and remakes of older comedies just to make money off nostalgia and move on. Kinda sad that’s what it’s become.”
Safe to say Sandler and Netflix won’t be winning Kaminsky over anytime soon.
Kaminsky may have been out of the NBA last season, but it’s still refreshing to hear from the former Hornet. He’s always had a unique personality, and now he’s speaking his mind on social media without holding back.
Agree with him or not, it’s obvious he’s not afraid to be straightforward — and in today’s polished sports world, that honesty really stands out.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Charlotte Hornets roundtable: Picking Jeff Peterson's best offseason move/decision
Why the Charlotte Hornets should still consider signing Al Horford
The Hornets non-starter with the most pressure to perform next season
Who is Drew Peterson? Hornets take flyer on versatile shooter in two-way deal