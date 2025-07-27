Why the Charlotte Hornets should still consider signing Al Horford
The Charlotte Hornets have had a strong start to the offseason, with President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson leading the charge. He’s made noticeable improvements to the roster, but one glaring hole still remains: the frontcourt.
Right now, Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner are the only true centers on the roster heading into training camp. That’s not going to cut it if the Hornets are serious about making noise in the Eastern Conference.
The free agent market is quickly drying up, and the trade route may be the most logical path forward. Still, even with limited options available, there are a few veteran bigs left who could provide real value.
One name worth considering? Al Horford.
Landing Horford is probably a long shot at this stage in his career—especially with multiple reports linking him to the Golden State Warriors. But that shouldn’t stop Peterson from picking up the phone.
The 6-foot-9 veteran had a solid season last year, even if he’s clearly not the player he once was. He averaged nine points, 6.2 boards, and just over two assists per game, while knocking down 36.3% of his threes—still reliable numbers for a guy his age.
At this point in his career, Horford isn’t changing anyone’s season—but that’s not what the Hornets would be asking of him. He brings shooting, smarts, and a veteran presence that this young Charlotte team could really use, especially up front.
Horford could be a great fit alongside LaMelo Ball. His ability to pick and pop would give LaMelo another weapon in the half court, and his experience could go a long way in helping Ball grow as a leader on both ends.
The Hornets aren’t looking for a star—they’re looking for stability. Even if the chances of landing Horford are slim, it’s a call Peterson should make. He’s already made serious strides this offseason.
Now it’s time to close the gap.
