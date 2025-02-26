Former Hornet Cody Martin still sidelined, Suns debut delayed
Cody Martin’s wait to hit the floor in a Phoenix Suns uniform continues. Acquired from the Charlotte Hornets ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline, Martin has yet to make his debut as he recovers from a lingering sports hernia—a setback that first emerged in late January.
While the Suns remain optimistic about his eventual return, there’s still no firm timetable. Martin has been limited to light pregame work, and a clearer target date for his debut likely won’t come until he’s able to participate in full-contact practices. As it stands, his absence is expected to stretch into March.
Martin, 28, was the second-longest-tenured Hornet at the time of the trade, trailing only Miles Bridges. The deal sent Martin, Vasilije Micić, and a 2026 second-round pick to Phoenix in exchange for Jusuf Nurkić and a 2026 first-round pick—an aggressive move by Charlotte as they look to reshape their roster.
Before the injury, Martin was in the midst of a strong season, averaging career-highs in points (7.8) and rebounds (4.5). Through five seasons, he’s posted career averages of 6.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while making his mark as a versatile wing defender.
For Phoenix, his return will be key down the stretch, particularly in bolstering their perimeter defense. But for now, Martin remains on the sidelines, with Suns fans still waiting for their first glimpse of the newest addition.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets stumble in lopsided loss to Warriors
Hornets reveal LaMelo Ball's status ahead of clash with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors
Charlotte Hornets' narrow path to financial flexibility: Navigating 2025-26 cap space challenges
Back-to-back horrendous nights from LaMelo Ball should teach the Hornets one thing