Hornets stumble in lopsided loss to Warriors
The Golden State Warriors (31-27) dominated the Charlotte Hornets (14-43) in nearly every facet of Tuesday's night matchup from the Chase Center, cruising to a 128-92 victory.
With their fourth consecutive loss, Charlotte also sets a new low for point differential over four games: -145.
Playing without LaMelo Ball, who missed his 21st game this season due to a right ankle injury, the Hornets briefly held a 14-9 lead before Golden State took control with a decisive 19-4 run to end the first quarter.
The Warriors never looked back, building their advantage through superior ball movement and defensive intensity. Golden State finished with 40 assists while forcing 25 Charlotte turnovers that led to 37 points.
Rookie KJ Simpson led the Hornets with 16 points, while Seth Curry added 14 off the bench. Mark Williams recorded a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Wendell Moore Jr. contributed 12 points as a reserve.
For Golden State, Buddy Hield topped all scorers with 16 points. Stephen Curry and Draymond Green each scored 15, with Green adding six rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.
The Warriors outshot Charlotte 49% to 37.1% from the field and 35.7% to 27.5% from three-point range. Golden State also dominated inside, outscoring the Hornets 62-38 in the paint and 18-14 in fast break points.
Hornets Highlight of the Night: KJ Simpson with the and One Finish
Rookie KJ Simpson drives and scores, plus the foul.
Warriors Highlight of the Night: Butler to Green for the Finish
Jimmy Butler's spin move sets up Draymond Green's finish.
Charles Lee Postgame Quote on Rookie KJ Simpson
"KJ is always going to make the most of his opportunity," Lee said. "His mindset is in a great place of being obsessed with daily improvement and he understands what the team needs from him every time he steps on the court."
Looking Ahead
Charlotte wraps up its nine-game road trip in Dallas against the Mavericks on Thursday at 8:30 PM EST.
