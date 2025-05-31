Former Hornets assistant coach hired by Steve Forbes, Wake Forest
Earlier this week, former assistant coach for the Charlotte Hornets, Nick Friedman, was hired to join Steve Forbes' staff at Wake Forest.
Friedman came to the Hornets' organization in 2019, initially to serve as the player development coach under James Borrego. One year later, he made his way onto the coaching staff as an assistant and was one of the carryovers to Steve Clifford's staff from 2022-24.
Both Clifford and Borrego supplied Wake Forest with a quote for their official news release.
"Nick Friedman was an important part of our staff with the Charlotte Hornets my last two years there," said Clifford. "He has great knowledge, is an excellent teacher and a very good communicator. He had the total respect of our players and was a valuable part of our franchise. He will be a great addition for Wake Forest Basketball."
"Nick will be a tremendous addition to the Wake Forest program," James Borrego said. "He brings a wealth of experience and passion for the game. The players and staff will love the joy and care he brings on a daily basis. His offensive mind and player development experience will help elevate the program to new heights."
Last season, Friedman was an assistant coach for the Capital City Go-Go, the G League affiliate of the Washington Wizards.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA executives feel strongly about who the Charlotte Hornets want at No. 4
Could Moussa Diabate push for the starting center spot over Mark Williams?
Hornets, Trail Blazers swap key playmakers and draft picks in mock trade
NBA free agency: New York Knicks veteran guard would be a perfect fit for Hornets