Gotcha! LaMelo Ball swings at fake clown in viral Halloween prank
LaMelo Ball is used to scaring his opponent each and every time he comes down the court, but this time, he got a taste of his own medicine off the court. Halloween can be one of the most exciting, frightful, and scary days there are, and Ball got an early look at what that entails with this prank that has gone viral.
EXECUTION: 10/10
The Hornets perfectly executed this prank as they put the clown behind the stairs on the way to the practice facility. In the past, the team tried to scare LaMelo and other players when they were on their way out of the facility. This prank was easily the best performed and executed prank that the Hornets have pulled on a player, as in the past, the players didn't have much of a reaction.
Ironically, the most frightful aspect of this video may not have been the clown itself or the prank, but rather Ball's scream that he let loose. You just have to give a shout-out to the Hornets' social media team who planned, executed, and filmed this hilarious prank. However, I'm not so sure Ball will be taking the stairs to head to the practice facility anymore after that one and honestly I don't blame him.
Take a look at the Hornets' prank last year on Halloween. As you can see, Ball in this video found more humor than he did being scared.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Everything Charles Lee said following the win over Toronto
Cody Martin's unexpected career night crucial to Hornets' win
Tidjane Salaün records first NBA points in victory over Raptors
Tre Mann's impressive performance propelled the Hornets to victory over Raptors