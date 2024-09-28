Five Biggest Storylines Heading Into Hornets Training Camp
Training camp is less than a week away from beginning, which means the Hornets season is just around the corner. After what felt like one of the longest off-seasons, it's now time for the team to start getting ready for the season. With a new head coach in the Queen City with Charles Lee and an entire newly staff, let's take a look at the biggest storylines heading into camp.
1. Mark Williams Health
One of the most important pieces to the Hornets roster is Mark Williams. In fact, he could be the most vital part of this Hornets team, which means his health is of huge importance. The Hornets have a 23-33 record over the last two seasons when he plays over 10 minutes, but on the other side have a 25-83 record when he plays less than 10 minutes or doesn't play in the game.
On Thursday, Williams sustained an injury to his left foot when he was working out after media day, which adds to the negative news surrounding his health. Mostly due to the fact, that he is expected to miss the entirety of training camp and likely most if not all of the preseason games. That injury added to the back injury that Williams had, definitely raises a high level of concern. It doesn't help that there is a horrid track record of players seven feet or taller in the NBA who have suffered back injuries and either never recovered or dismantled their careers. The biggest question remains, will there be any more answers regarding his health at training camp and who will step up for him while he's unavailable to play?
2. LaMelo Ball's Health + Ankle Braces?
Some may be surprised that I have Ball at #2 considering he's been labeled as the face of the franchise, but I'm entirely more concerned with Williams' health than Ball's health. Although Ball has played in a limited amount of games, due in part to numerous ankle injuries across the past two seasons, it seems the new training staff that was put into place over the summer has paid dividends. Thus far, Ball has been seen wearing ankle braces in practices and shootarounds, which is a positive sign to all Hornets fans. Ball previously tried wearing ankle braces but decided against it.
Now, he seems to realize the importance of wearing them and likewise, it appears the new training and coaching staff in place have pushed him to wear them and find a comfortable brace that works for him. Ball's health for the Hornets this season is obviously one of the most important factors heading into the 2024-25 season and training camp should tell fans a lot as far as where the 22-year-old is at as far as health and durability.
3. Tidjane Salaün Role?
In the 2024 NBA Draft, this past June, the Hornets selected Tidjane Salaün as the 6th pick in the draft. The pick was a bit of a surprise to many due to Salaün being more of an unfinished product compared to other draft prospects. With Miles Bridges and Grant Williams ahead of him in the rotation, it leaves very little room for Salaün to make an impact in his rookie season. Now, that's likely true, unless the 19-year-old impresses in training camp and the preseason games upcoming.
There's a high chance that Salaün spends most of his time in Greensboro with the Swarm, but don't count the Frenchman out. Another storyline to watch with Salaün is the position he's placed at in camp, whether it's the small forward or power forward position. Hornets fans should definitely keep an eye on Salaün and there's no doubt that head coach Charles Lee will be paying attention to detail regarding the rookie.
4. Can Josh Green Solidify Starting Position?
The Hornets acquired Josh Green from the Dallas Mavericks in the league's first six-team trade in June. The Hornets sent out just one second-round pick in the deal. Green played a solid role for the Mavericks throughout the season and their trip to the NBA Finals. The Hornets have a decision to make within their starting lineup and the 23-year-old guard could be the perfect fit next to LaMelo Ball.
You could also make a case for Grant Williams to start at the forward position, which makes this a key area to pay attention to heading into camp. Green will also be getting accustomed to his new teammates and new system with Charles Lee. There will likely be different starting lineups run throughout the preseason to see which group fits best within each other.
5. Who Makes The Final Roster?
The Hornets currently have 20 players who are expected to participate in training camp. Adding to the roster last week, the Hornets signed Harry Giles lll to a one-year deal to fill out the center depth, but depending on how he plays in camp, it could cause him to keep or lose his job. The Hornets have Moussa Diabate and K.J. Simpson on two-way deals but still need one more two-way deal as teams are allowed three two-way players.
Three players are on Exhibit 10 deals (training camp contract) in Keyontae Johnson, Marcus Garrett, and Caleb McConnell. Coincidentally, in the trade Friday night with the Knicks and Timberwolves, the Hornets acquired DaQuan Jeffries, which would add to the training camp roster, unless he's waived before then. The team will most definitely have some decisions to make to fill out the roster as training camp begins October 1st in Cameron Indoor Stadium at Duke University.
