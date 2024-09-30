Jeff Peterson Talks Expectations, New Staff, Injuries + More at Hornets Media Day
Charlotte Hornets President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson met with the media on Monday to discuss his outlook on the team as they head to Durham for training camp. Here's s aree of the highlights from today's press conference.
The 3-team trade with Knicks/Timberwolves
“I can’t comment on the specific trade. As I’ve said before, we’re always going to be as strategic and opportunistic as we can going forward. That’s something that we take pride in in terms of laying out strategies to help the organization.”
Mark Williams’ injury
“I hate it for Mark. He’s had an unbelievable summer. He’s worked his butt off just getting in shape. He’s put the time in. He’s shown a tremendous amount of resilience. Minor setback, but fortunately it’s not anything major and he’ll continue to make progress. But it’s a great opportunity to see what these other guys have.”
Expectations for the team
“We want to make sure we put a competitive group on the floor night in and night out. That’s something Charles (Lee) and I talk about a lot. We take pride in player development. Players got to get better. I don’t care if it’s Tidjane (Salaün) or Taj Gibson. There’s something they can all get better at. But we just want to focus on what we can control and we’re very process-oriented and our belief is that the results will take care of themselves.”
If Mark Williams’ back is completely healthy/impact of missing so many games last season
“I hate it that he missed those games last season. He loves to play, he loves to be on the court. I will give Mark a ton of credit and not just in his rehab or in the training room or weight room when he couldn’t play last year, but he was very attentive in how our scouting reports took place and how he would guard guys on the other team even though he wasn’t in the game. He was taking the challenge from a mental standpoint which is really what you need to see and you don’t usually see that from a young player. He’s worked his butt off this entire offseason, his back’s in good shape.”
Thoughts on the new coaching staff
“There’s a good amount of energy with them, it’s a younger group. They love being on the floor and as I said earlier, player development is huge and something we take pride in. I think it’s very unique that they all come from different backgrounds, different experiences, different teams. They know what it takes to win at the highest level.”
LaMelo Ball’s health
“Melo is in a great place from a health standpoint. He’s had a really good summer as well. It’s been neat to see his commitment level. He loves Charlotte and basically stayed in Charlotte the whole time which was great. He’s put the time in not only on the court but in the weight room and in the training room. He’s in a really good place. He’s one of the best playmakers in the NBA. His skill set is very good. What we’ve challenged him with is just take another step on the defensive end. How can you continue to exert a little more effort and give multiple efforts and continue to try and help out on that end without seeing a dropoff on the offensive end.”
Expectations for Tidjane Salaün
“He’s had a great summer as well. He loves to work. He’s in the weight room, the court. That’s the beautiful thing about him, you don’t have to ask him to put the time in. He’s very coachable, very receptive to coaching, and detail-oriented. Similar to Brandon (Miller), I don’t want to put a limit on him. I think he’s going to be good, but it’s going to take some time. Everyone’s developmental curve is different, but I can tell you this, he has all the ingredients to be a good player.”
Tre Mann’s development
“Tre was in a bit of a unique situation last year in terms of LaMelo being out, so he assumed that starting role, and I thought he had some really good moments. It’s good to see Charles (Lee) and his staff coming in and their expectations and see how they view him in the role. He’s had an unbelievable summer in terms of his work ethic. I feel like he lives in the gym. He’s here more than anyone. He loves the grind. He loves to problem-solve and figure out how to get better. He’s taken another step in his game in terms of his shot-making ability and ability to create.”
The next step for Brandon Miller
“I think physically, it’s going to be important for him. Functionally he is stronger. He’s so freaking skilled with the ball in his hands, he can do anything that he wants - making shots, making plays for others. Physically is a huge area for him and that will help him both offensively and defensively. You look at his shot profile and it’s a struggle sometimes. We kind of faced it in Brooklyn with Kevin (Durant), they’re just so efficient in the mid-range and Brandon is as well, but sometimes you want them to shoot more threes.”
The new training staff
“They’ve been tremendous. They have a really good understanding of the game. The majority of them played at some level which I think is important. The thing I’ve been excited about the most is it hasn’t been you need to do this…it’s taking the time to get to know each individual and their body. What they like, what they respond to, and then tailoring that program for them. They’ve been really good this offseason and just excited because I know they’re going to do their best to have our guys available on a nightly basis.”
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Charlotte Hornets Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster
What's Holding Up Charlotte's Latest Trade?
Five Biggest Storylines Heading Into Hornets Training Camp