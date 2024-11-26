Help is on the way! Charles Lee discusses 'positive step' for Mark Williams, Nick Richards
This is my fourth season covering the Charlotte Hornets, and to be honest, I can't remember what it's like to cover a fully healthy basketball team. The Hornets have been through it on the injury front over the last handful of years and so far, this season is no different.
Starting center Mark Williams missed most of last season with a back injury and according to him and the team, fully recovered from that in the offseason. Unfortunately, the day before training camp began at Duke, Williams suffered a foot injury and has been on the shelf ever since.
Nick Richards filled in as the starting center to begin the year and showed signs of improvement on both ends of the floor, averaging 11 points, 10 rebounds, and 2.4 blocks per game. But once again, the injury bug bit with Richards sustaining a rib injury. He's been out since November 1st and with those two in street clothes, it's been a challenge for the Hornets to battle on the glass and in the paint.
Finally, some good news arrived on Monday as the team announced both centers will be joining the Greensboro Swarm for a rehab assignment, signaling a return to the court is near.
“I think that it’s another positive step for those guys," head coach Charles Lee said on Monday. "They’ve done a ton of individual work, and they’ve increased the intensity of their workouts over the last few weeks. It’s a good environment for them to just continue to get some work. There was probably more contact in this type of setting than they’ve had in a while, so we’ll see how they show up tomorrow, and we’ll continue to evaluate them.”
Moussa Diabaté has been a pleasant surprise, especially defensively. While he does have the ability to make plays on the other end of the floor, his impact isn't as great as the two working their way back from injury. Soon enough, the Hornets will be close to full strength which will provide a good idea of how close/far this team is to being a playoff contender.
