Charles Lee commends Hornets' defense but laments turnovers in loss to Magic
The Charlotte Hornets and Orlando Magic played an absolute slugfest of a basketball game on Monday night. The Magic shot poorly all night until the fourth quarter when they began to revert to the mean. The Hornets shot well but had a season-high in turnovers. It resulted in a low-scoring affair and another loss for Charlotte. Charles Lee commented on those things after the game. Charlotte lost 95-84.
Charles Lee talks defense, turnovers in Hornets loss
Charles Lee gave the Hornets a game plan: prevent Franz Wagner from scoring and leave the low-percentage three-point shooters open. For three quarters, that worked. Wagner was quiet and Anthony Black and Jonathan Isaac were shooting poorly from distance. Lee said, “I’ll start by saying I thought defensively the guys did a really good job of executing the gameplan. To give up 95 points when we’re fouling towards the end of the game, I think it shows the effort and the competitiveness and the togetherness. I thought all night we just stayed together on that side of the ball."
On the other side of the ball, the Hornets couldn't seem to get out of their own way. They shot well, but they shot far less than Orlando did because of all the turnovers. Lee said, "We got ourselves in trouble with some of our turnovers. Most of it is self-inflicted again and things that we can control. I’ll give credit to Orlando for their length and activity on our drives, but I would love to see us fix some of our transition turnovers that we had. I’ll go back and I’ll watch the film and see if there’s some type of theme that’s going on, but I think that if we do a better job on that end, the game looks and feels a lot differently.”
The Hornets were held under 90 points for the second time by Orlando, who entered Monday's contest with the third-best team defensive rating in the NBA. A 44-point, nine-rebound, seven-assist outing from LaMelo Ball wasn't enough to offset all the turnovers and get the Hornets a much-needed win.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
LaMelo Ball's continued record-breaking brilliance wasn't enough in loss to Wagner, Magic
Turnovers crushed the Hornets in low-scoring loss to Orlando Magic
Mark Williams, Nick Richards officially begin rehab stint en route to rejoining Hornets
Seth Curry addresses loss of Grant Williams after Hornets' big man tears ACL