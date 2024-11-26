Charles Lee admits Grant Williams' injury left him emotional
Injuries are a part of the game, but unfortunately for the Charlotte Hornets, it's been a part of their identity over the last three seasons.
Key injuries to LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, and several others held the Hornets back from taking the next step over the last two seasons. It's still early in the year, but once again, Charlotte is working at a disadvantage because of the injury bug which has haunted the frontcourt.
Mark Williams has yet to make his season debut, Nick Richards has been out since November 1st, and Miles Bridges has been in and out with a knee injury. Last week, the depth took an even bigger hit with Grant Williams being lost for the season with a torn ACL.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee admitted that it was difficult news for him to hear when speaking with the media prior to Monday night's game against Orlando.
“It’s definitely emotional. I kind of caught myself feeling a little emotional after the Milwaukee game because he’s had such a great impact on everything we’ve done, especially since I’ve been hired here. He’s one of the veteran voices in the locker room that’s just been in a lot of different moments and had a lot of different experiences with the several teams he’s been with.
"He’s been in playoff environments and he’s been around the superstars that we have growing right here in front of our eyes – the Celtics’ superstars, the Mavericks’ superstars. He’s just seen the landscape of the league, and he gets it. He’s given our team so much of a boost. With all the injuries we’ve had lately, I’ve asked him to play probably every position on the court, and he’s guarded every position on the court.
"He’s doing different things offensively for us; he’s taking charges. I’m just so thankful as a first-year coach to have a guy that’s been through so much and gives so much of himself – he does it physically, he does it vocally, he does it with his everyday approach with how he carries himself as a professional.
"He’s created a great vibe in our locker room and in this organization, so that will be missed. I think we have to live in it for a little bit and actually soak it up and embrace everything he’s given to us and that we need to give to him on his road to recovery. We need to make sure that we are there as a resource for whatever it is that he needs because he definitely left it all out on the court for us, and he’ll continue to be around. I’m just super thankful for him, and I’m praying for a smooth and speedy recovery.”
Williams may not stuff the stat sheet on a nightly basis, but his presence on the floor is more valuable than the casual basketball fan would think. He keeps things connected on the defensive end of the floor, he helps create plays on offense, and he's the guy everyone looks to when adversity hits. For a young team trying to learn how to win, losing a player like Williams is a much bigger hit than it seems.
