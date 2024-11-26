LaMelo Ball's continued record-breaking brilliance wasn't enough in loss to Wagner, Magic
In the midst of darkness, light persists.
The Charlotte Hornets lost an ugly (a word that feels like an understatement in describing what went on in the Spectrum Center tonight) game to the Orlando Magic in which they turned the ball over 26 times. 20 of those giveaways were tossed aside by the starting lineup, a rough outing for a Hornets squad who had been lights out in recent home contests.
That was the dark. Now for the light.
LaMelo Ball continued his torrid play against a banged-up Magic squad. Ball was the lone source of consistent offense for the Hornets, scoring 44 points on 17/30 shooting from the field. In the contest, Ball knocked down four three pointers, and in the process, the effervescent point guard became the second-fastest player in NBA history to reach 600 career 3-pointers (201 games), behind only Miami's sharpshooter Duncan Robinson (184 games).
He wasn't done making history.
When Ball crossed the 35 point threshold with 4:36 left to go in the game, he became the first Hornet in franchise history to score 35 or more points in three straight games.
When Ball touches the floor with two healthy ankles and the competitive joy that his head coah Charles Lee squeezes out of him, magic ensues.
The highlight of Ball's night came in the second period when he knocked down one of his patented step-back three's that looked like something straight out of Space Jam. Ball drew hapless big man Goga Bitadze on a switch, and took the hapless big man to school. Charlotte's superstar feigned a drive, spun the ball back with some English off the bounce, leapt backwards, and drilled an off-balance jumper from downtown that left the arena speechless.
He's special, y'all.
Ball's next chance to make history and extend his already record-breaking streak of 35 point outings will come on Wednesday night as Charlotte continues their five-game homestand against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat.
