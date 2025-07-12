Hornets assistant offers early thoughts on first-round pick Liam McNeeley
The Charlotte Hornets ended up with two first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft. After Kon Knueppel, they were able to get Liam McNeeley in a trade with the Suns.
McNeeley was the 29th overall pick in the draft out of UConn and gives them yet another guard. They are clearly looking to improve the backcourt as they emerge out of the rebuilding phase.
Hornets coach Chris Jent talked about McNeeley and what he brings to the table for the Hornets in his rookie season prior to the team's Summer League opener on Friday.
"I just think he has a great demeanor, regardless of the perceived situation that he's in. He's a hooper. He loves to be out on the court. He's a great communicator. He's very positive on the floor with his teammates... he's brought just a great presence since he's walked in the gym."
There are a lot of new guards on the Hornets for next season, so it's unclear how much playing time McNeeley is going to earn as a rookie. How well he plays in Summer League will go a long way in determining his status with the team as a rookie. After last night's 22-point, 12-rebound performance, he's off to a terrific start.
In his only season with the Huskies, McNeeley averaged 14.5 points, six rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game.
