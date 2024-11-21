Score predictions for Hornets vs. Pistons

All Hornets

The Charlotte Hornets look to get back in the win column on Thursday night at home.

The Charlotte Hornets return home to Spectrum Center Thursday night to play host to the Detroit Pistons. After a one-point loss to Brooklyn a couple of nights ago where LaMelo Ball was benched in the final three minutes and some change, it'll be interesting to see how he and this group responds tonight.

Here's how our staff sees this one going.

Matt Alquiza: Pistons 102, Hornets 97

It took a last-second miracle for the Hornets to knock off the Pistons the last time they collided and I don’t foresee that happening again. Charlotte has been shaky following that last matchup while Detroit has ascended with Cade Cunningham leading the charge. Should be a close matchup in Charlotte that Detroit walks away with. 

Zach Roberts: Hornets 104, Pistons 101

The Hornets are back at home, where they've been significantly better this year. LaMelo Ball is likely to come out motivated and play much better than he did in the loss to the Nets. The Pistons are a better defensive team than the Hornets right now, but Charlotte should have just enough firepower to eke out another close win against Detroit.

Ali Jawad: Hornets 107, Pistons 103

The last matchup between these two teams was a nail-biter, and the Pistons have certainly evolved this season. With impressive wins over the Lakers and Heat and a hard-fought overtime loss to the Bucks, Detroit has proven they're an improved team. However, I'm leaning towards the Hornets to come out on top on their home court. They've been playing fairly well at home, and expect another big performance from LaMelo Ball, who lit up the scoreboard in the final quarter the last time these two teams met.

Albert Böttcher: Hornets 120, Pistons 108

Tuesday night's loss against the Nets was incredibly disappointing, and the Hornets need a win to stem the tide. Detroit has been much improved in comparison to last year, but they are still inconsistent. I'm especially hoping to see LaMelo get back to his usual form.

Austin Leake: Hornets 115, Pistons 110

The Hornets have lost their last three out of four games and desperately need a win tonight. The biggest question remains: how will LaMelo Ball respond? That’s the key tonight for the Hornets, who desperately need their star point guard to have a big night.

Carson Cash: Hornets 114, Pistons 108

After LaMelo Ball was benched late last game and Brandon Miller scored well in the loss, this game feels important for the Hornets. Both players need to step up and help Charlotte get a win to avoid a losing streak. If the Hornets lose again tonight, or if Ball does not appear fully engaged, social media speculation about internal issues could escalate quickly.  For the sake of fans' sanity, Charlotte needs a strong showing from its young core to get back on track. Despite Detroit's physicality, they remain a winnable matchup for Charlotte, even with the Hornets missing their top two centers.

