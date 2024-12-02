Hornets' Cody Martin was nearly a sign-and-trade swap for Cavaliers star
Cody Martin has been a consistent contributor to the Charlotte Hornets this year, one of a select few who have yet to come down with an injury. Over the offseason, there was a near sign-and-trade that would have prevented that from happening, as Martin was nearly a Cleveland Cavalier.
Cody Martin nearly landed with the Cleveland Cavaliers
According to Michael Scotto, Cody Martin was almost with the Cavaliers In his place, the Hornets would have landed Isaac Okoro. "Cody Martin and future second-round draft picks from Charlotte were discussed in sign-and-trade conversations for Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Isaac Okoro this summer, which fell through once Okoro agreed to re-sign with Cleveland, league sources [said]," Scotto wrote.
The Hornets signed Martin as an undrafted free agent along with his twin brother, who has since gone to other teams. Martin has played in all 20 games this year, and he's averaging 8.6 points per game on 44.1% shooting.
With so many guards suffering injuries, including LaMelo Ball and Tre Mann, Martin's health and the fact that he's still on the roster and not in Cleveland has been important. Okoro is averaging 6.0 points per game on 48.8% shooting in 19 of the Cavaliers' 21 games this year.
The Hornets front office has said they're not shying away from making any sort of move this year, and since Martin was almost traded over the offseason, it would not be a big surprise to see him show up in trade talks again this year.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Grading Charles Lee's First Month as Charlotte's Head Coach
3 things Hornets fans can wish for this holiday season
Hornets trade rumors: Charlotte expected to receive interest on multiple rotation players
Where do Hornets stars Ball and Miller rank in ESPN’s top 25 players under 25?