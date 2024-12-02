3 things Hornets fans can wish for this holiday season
Things haven't gone as expected for the Charlotte Hornets this year. At 6-14, they do not currently resemble a team that's anywhere near even a play-in tournament berth. Injuries have played a key role, but even if they're unable to get to the promised land, there are things Hornets fans can be hopeful for this holiday season.
What Hornets fans can hope for this holiday season
1. Tidjane Salaün's development
At times, Tidjane Salaun looks like a future star. Others, he reminds everyone that he's barely even 19 years old. His development will be key regardless of how the rest of the season plays out, but the injuries have at least given him a chance to play meaningful NBA minutes. If not for a depleted big-man rotation, Salaün would likely be in the G-League. For now, the biggest thing Hornets fans can hope for is the continued growth of the Frenchman.
2. Health
The Hornets have been as injured as, if not more than, any other team in the NBA. Their starting point guard, backup point guard, starting center, backup center, and starting power forward are all out. Another backup center was out for a while. It's hard to compete, which Charlotte has done, with so many injuries. The biggest thing Hornets fans can hope for is that a healthy combination of Miles Bridges, Tre Mann, LaMelo Ball, and Mark Williams is under the tree this year.
3. Luck in the meantime
It is honestly impressive how close the Hornets have come to winning against good teams without a bevy of stars. They've lost to the Atlanta Hawks, Milwaukee Bucks, New York Knicks, Miami Heat, and Brooklyn Nets over the last couple of weeks by a combined 15 points. The bounces aren't going their way despite an impressive, shorthanded effort each time out. At some point, they're going to get some luck while they try to get healthier, and that is something Hornets fans should not only wish for but expect.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Josh Green is proving to be a key player