Hornets trade rumors: Charlotte expected to receive interest on multiple rotation players
In just under two weeks NBA trade season will kick into gear, and according to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Charlotte Hornets have pieces to play with.
Nick Richards expects to draw the most interest.
In a recent HoopsHype piece detailing trade candidates across the NBA landscape, Scotto said this about a potential Richards trade: "Nick Richards has drawn consistent interest from teams around the league in search of a center thanks to his double-double production when healthy this season and flexible contract, worth $5 million this season and is non-guaranteed for another $5 million for the 2025-26 season."
He later went on to say that executives around the league believe that Charlotte's asking price for Richards is "at least two second round picks." The big man's name has been in trade talks for much of his tenure in the Queen City, and the imminent return of Mark Williams and the emergence of Moussa Diabaté have reignited those talks.
A pair of Hornets back court players were also mentioned as potential trade chips as Cody Martin and Vasilije Micič are expected to receive interest on the market.
Injuries have plagued the Hornets in the early 2024-25 campaign, but Martin has been a stalwart. The veteran swingman hasn't missed a game, and his two-way contributions have been key to Charlotte's competitiveness from night to night. Cody Martin continues to be the consummate professional for the Hornets, playing a litany of roles in Charles Lee's defensive scheme, both banging with opposing big men on the interior and cutting off opponent's star ball handlers.
Micič, on the other hand, has seen his role fluctuate. The second-year Serbian playmaker was completely absent from Lee's rotation before LaMelo Ball went down with a calf injury. In the pair of games since Ball's ailment, Micič has become a focal point of Charlotte's offense, putting together a 15 point, eight rebound, five assist, two steal masterpiece in the latter of those two games.
As injuries mount and Charlotte falls out of the playoff race, "Capturing the Flagg" becomes more of a reality for the Hornets. Charlotte's star players are still young, and making a big swing for playoff contention seems unlikely in 2024-25. Jeff Peterson and company are likely to consider accumulating assets, securing their first round pick in next year's stacked lottery, and making moves to compete in 2025-26 and beyond with Ball, Miller, Salaün, Williams, and an enticing rookie talent from the upcoming draft.
