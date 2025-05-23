Hornets featured in three-team mock trade with Warriors, Nets in 7-player, 2-pick deal
Mark Williams was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline, but after being failed on a physical, he returned to the Charlotte Hornets and finished the season on a strong note, playing some of his best offensive basketball.
The Hornets could entertain the idea of trading him again this summer, and until the front office shuts down that possibility, his name will continue to pop up.
Siddhant Gupta of Yahoo! Sports put together a three-team trade involving the Hornets, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors, with Mark Williams being included.
The mock trade
Hornets receive: Moses Moody, Trayce Jackson-Davis, 2032 First-Round Pick
Nets receive: Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield, 2028 First-Round Pick
Warriors receive: Cam Johnson, Mark Williams, Josh Okogie
My thoughts:
If the Hornets want to move off of Mark Williams, they should do so with the immediate future in mind. Picking up a pair of role players and a first-round pick seven years down the road only takes this operation backward.
I'm well aware that Charlotte won't get the same return they initially did for Williams at the trade deadline, but they can do a whole heck of a lot better than this.
Now, if Kuminga were part of Charlotte's return instead of being a piece that goes to Brooklyn, it would be worth entertaining. The future first is helpful, I guess, but even with a long-term view, Jeff Peterson couldn't care less about a first-round pick nearly a decade away. He has to win in the next handful of years, or he won't be in his current seat by the time that draft comes around.
