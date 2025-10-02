Hornets give worrisome injury update on Josh Green and Grant Williams
The Charlotte Hornets were hit by a deluge of injuries last season. Almost from the start, they didn't have a lot of the guys they were counting on to play big roles last year.
Two of the guys who suffered injuries were Grant Williams and Josh Green, both of whom were acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in two separate trades. Neither of them finished the season.
Williams suffered a gruesome knee injury early in the year, while Green had shoulder surgery in the offseason. Hornets coach Charles Lee gave an update on both players during media day.
Hornets give injury updates for both Grant Williams and Josh Green
In his opening statement to the media, Lee talked about both Williams' and Green's progress from injury. He addressed both injuries at the same time.
"Josh Green and Grant Williams they've done extremely well with their rehabs. We fully expect them to contribute to winning at some point this season. They do not have a definitive timeline on when they will return, but once we get closer to them integrating with the team from a live-play standpoint, we'll make sure to update you guys."
It's very discouraging that neither of them has a timeline for their returns, especially Williams. Williams suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee, but those usually take about a year to recover from.
Williams suffered that injury in late November, so that would have been a reasonable guess for his return. The fact that Green has no timeline is also concerning since he had surgery in June.
The Hornets will need others to step up in their absence
Charlotte has a multitude of players who can step in and take some minutes right away, with most of them being young guys. This will give the Hornets a chance to see what they have in those guys immediately.
Williams' career has been marred by injuries, so the Hornets can't really count on him to be a contributor at any point. Any games he's able to play this year are a bonus.
Green is much more critical for Charlotte to get back at some point. He is a solid perimeter defender and a good finisher at the rim.
Lee will give an update when one is available.
