Hornets give massive Brandon Miller injury update

Last season, the Hornets were hoping to have Brandon Miller make a leap in his second season. After being taken second overall in the 2023 NBA Draft, Miller has a lot of expectations to live up to.
Instead, Miller played just 27 games last year before being shut down with a wrist injury. He had surgery to repair a torn scapholunate ligament in his right wrist, and he missed the rest of the season, stunting his growth as a player.
On Media Day, the Hornets gave a critical injury update.
Hornets give massive update on Brandon Miller's recovery from a shoulder injury
While speaking to the media, Charles Lee gave an update on Miller's progress as he continues his recovery from his injury.
"Brandon Miller, very excited for him to get out there. He's done a great job with his rehab. Of course, he started his a little bit earlier than everyone else. He cannot wait to get back out there with his brothers."
While Miller is ready to get back out there and play well, Lee said something that might be concerning to some Hornets fans.
"He will wear some tape around his wrist from a preventative standpoint, but he is fully healthy. He'll be 100 percent."
If Miller is fully healthy and ready to go, why does he need to wear tape on his wrist? That is the only thing that Lee said that could be concerning to fans as training camp approaches.
The Hornets have big plans for Brandon Miller
If the Hornets are going to have any hope of making the playoffs this season, they need Miller to be a massive part of their team. He needs to take a leap in his offensive game.
The hope around Charlotte is that the wrist injury is why his shooting was so inefficient last season. Now that the injury has been repaired, the Hornets can start to use his unique skillset of making midrange jumpers as part of the offense.
In just 27 games last season, Miller averaged 21 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. He shot 40.3 percent from the field and 35.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
