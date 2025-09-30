Hornets' Charles Lee has nothing but praise for Charlotte's new addition
Collin Sexton hasn’t played a game yet for the Charlotte Hornets, but Sexton has already made quite the impression on his teammates and on Hornets head coach Charles Lee. Acquired via trade by Charlotte on June 29, Sexton promises to add a significant chunk of basketball value to the Hornets in 2025-26. However, it’s worth noting that Sexton’s expiring contract signals that his time in Charlotte may be brief, either through departure in free agency next summer or in a trade before then.
From the sound of it, the Hornets should appreciate Sexton while they still have him around. During Charlotte’s 2025 Media Day on Monday, Lee had nothing but glowing things to say about the 26-year-old guard.
Hornets head coach Charles Lee already loves what Collin Sexton has brought to Charlotte
“Collin (has) been unbelievable since he got here; the transition's been seamless,” Lee said of Sexton.
“You know, we're all about daily improvement, and Collin is about daily improvement, as well. And so, it's like a perfect marriage. He comes in every day hungry, curious, (and) excited to work. He just absolutely loves this game. And I can tell he loves his teammates, too.”
“He's come in and he's already bonded with a bunch of the guys, and he's earned their respect from jump street,” Lee continued.
“I think that it's because of how consistent he is with his routines and habits, and then it's also his consistent competitiveness. Like, it doesn't matter if it's a shooting drill, it doesn't matter if it's a pickup game, it doesn't matter if it's who can say the first thing that comes to their mind; whatever it is … he's competing, and I think that the guys just recognize that, they love that about him. … I’ve loved the impact that he's had, I think, just on our whole culture.”
With Sexton in the lineup alongside LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, and others, Charlotte won’t be lacking for offensive star power at the guard position in 2025-26.
Sexton averaged 18.4 points (on 40.6 percent from three) and 4.2 assists per game in 63 games for the Utah Jazz last season. He’s a career 18.8 PPG scorer who also isn’t afraid to exert maximum effort as an on-ball defender.
Charlotte acquired a winning player when it traded for Sexton; now, the only question is how long he’ll be wearing a Hornets uniform.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets' center depth receives praise from their head coach at Charlotte Hornets media day
Tre Mann gives interesting answer on who the Hornets' veteran leader is
Kon Knueppel's competitive spirit headlines Charlotte Hornets media day
Charles Lee reveals the biggest change he wants to see in Tre Mann's game