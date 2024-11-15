Hornets could get starting forward back in time for Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee
It's been a a rough go for the Charlotte Hornets this season with multiple injuries hitting their roster, but it seems that there iss a sign of things moving in the right direction. The Hornets announced that Miles Bridges has been upgraded to 'questionable' for Saturday's game versus the Milwaukee Bucks.
Bridges had missed just nine days with a hyperextended knee injury that he suffered versus the Pistons on a late-game play. The Hornets had initially given him a two-week evaluation timeline for return to play, but Bridges may have surpassed that timeframe.
Bridges has been known to be the team's iron man, as he has suited up in over 65 games or more throughout his five previous seasons with the Hornets.
Having Bridges back in the lineup could do wonders for the Hornets rotation and two-way matchups versus Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo. In the three games that Miles Bridges missed, the Hornets failed to score over 105 points.
Clearly, the Hornets could use Bridges ability to attack the rim and score the ball; something that has been lacking during his unavailability. Bridges is averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists, while shooting just 39.2% from the field and 26.7% from three on the season in his eight games played.
Although Bridges has struggled to find a rhythm this year with the team, he had just put in his best performance of the season versus Detroit where he recorded 27 points and seven rebounds before leaving the game. Charlotte will need more of the same from the 26-year-old moving forward with Mark Williams and Nick Richards still sidelined.
Even if Miles Bridges is unable to go versus the Milwaukee Bucks, it's still an encouraging sign for the team, as they know that Bridges is on his way to return very soon. Since the Hornets have a back-to-back from Saturday to Sunday, there's a real chance he makes his return on Sunday against the Cleveland Cavaliers to give him one extra day of rest.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Vasilije Micic is out of the Hornets' rotation, indicating an uncertain future in Charlotte
Comparing Tidjane Salaün's start to Hornets 2024 NBA Draft targets Castle, Knecht, and Clingan
3 most disappointing Charlotte Hornets players of early 2024-25 NBA season
Charlotte Hornets release 2024-25 City Edition Minted uniform combination