Vasilije Micic predicts grind-it-out affair for Hornets vs. Rockets
Vasilije Micic and the Charlotte Hornets get to take on the Houston Rockets tonight. The Hornets began 2024 with an upset win in Houston, and they now have the chance to sweep the head-to-head this season. That is a task easier said than done, something Micic alluded to before the contest.
Vasilije Micic prepping for grind against Rockets
Vasilije Micic got the chance, with the Hornets off last night, to watch the Rockets. They took on the Toronto Raptors and will have no rest days heading into tonight's contest. Despite that, Micic said, "I watched them last night and they're a really physical team... We have to match their energy and physicality because it's their identity. We just have to be physical and creative to break their [second-ranked] defense."
The Rockets boast the second-best defensive rating in the NBA. That doesn't bode well for a team that's prone to bad shooting nights and turning the ball over a lot. Charlotte has shot 46.2 and 40.6% from the field in their last two outings. They have also lost 12 of 13.
That's why Micic said the Hornets will have to get creative. They're missing Brandon Miller and Tre Mann, so they'll need to have inspired performances from healthy Hornets. LaMelo Ball may need to take a page from his own book in that season opener, as he helped the Hornets to a 110-105 win with 34 points (10/20 shooting), 11 assists, eight rebounds, one steal, and one block.
