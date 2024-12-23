Hornets recall Nick Smith Jr., KJ Simpson from Greensboro for Rockets tilt
The Charlotte Hornets are going to be a little deeper in the backcourt tonight than they normally are. They're still missing Brandon Miller due to his left ankle sprain, but the Hornets are dipping into the G-League reserve to make up for it.
Both KJ Simpson and Nick Smith Jr. have officially been recalled for tonight's game, and they're available to play. It is likely that they'll come off the bench to spell LaMelo Ball or Vasilije Micic at point guard tonight against the Houston Rockets.
Despite losing Brandon Miller, the backcourt will be deep in Charlotte tonight. Miller was ruled out yesterday, and Tre Mann remains out with an irritated disc in his back. In their place, two young guards Nick Smith Jr. and KJ Simpson have been recalled.
This year, Simpson is averaging 3.9 points, 2.0 assists, and 1.7 rebounds in 15.0 minutes per game at the NBA level. He has shot 30% from the field, but 80% from the free-throw line. This would mark Simpson's 10th game with the Hornets after being drafted in the second round.
Smith Jr. is scoring 3.1 points per contest with 0.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists at the NBA level. He's playing 9.3 minutes per game. For his NBA career, Smith Jr. averages 5.3 points, 1.1 assists, and 1.3 rebounds in 13.3 minutes. This would be his 65th game with the Hornets.
Expect them to mix in for short spurts. The Hornets also have LaMelo Ball, Vasilije Micic, Cody Martin, and Isaiah Wong in the backcourt tonight as well.
