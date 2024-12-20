Hornets won't have LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams, or Brandon Miller tonight vs. 76ers
The Charlotte Hornets will try to stave off a series sweep at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers tonight. They will have a hand tied behind their back in doing so, as LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Tre Mann, and Mark Williams are out.
Hornets down three starters in series finale vs. 76ers
Thanks to some unique scheduling, the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers will play the season finale of their head-to-head series tonight. The 76ers are 3-0 against Charlotte so far, and those three wins represent 37.5% of their season total.
The Hornets are on the second night of a back-to-back as they travel to Philadelphia. They lost to the Washington Wizards last night. Brandon Miller sprained his left ankle in the week's opening contest, ironically also against the 76ers.
He missed last night's contest, but both Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball played. They are out today for injury management, so it's more or less a rest day for both of them. The team has been supremely cautious with injuries, and they don't want Ball or Williams, both of whom suffered lower-body injuries this year, to put too much strain on themselves for two straight nights.
Mann has been out for weeks and will be reevaluated in about a week for his disc irritation. The Hornets lost Grant Williams for the season, and those are the only two other injuries to report now. Expect Vasilije Micic, Seth Curry, and Nick Richards to get spot starts in their places.
