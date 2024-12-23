Brandon Miller officially ruled out for Monday's Hornets-Rockets matchup
The Charlotte Hornets, though not at full strength then, opened their 2024 season with a victory over the Houston Rockets. They'll once again be shorthanded going into the series finale with Houston on Monday night. With a chance to sweep the 18-9 Rockets, the Hornets will have to dig deep.
Brandon Miller ruled out against the Rockets
Last Monday, Brandon Miller went down with an ankle injury after landing on Guerschon Yabusele's foot. He immediately left the game and was ruled out, but had been questionable in the previous two games. One day early, Miller has already been ruled out.
Miller will join Tre Mann and Grant Williams on the inactive list tomorrow. Mann continues to work back from a disc irritation in his back, while Williams is recovering from surgery for a torn ACL. The rest of the Hornets' roster is healthy.
LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams missed the last game, but that was for rest/injury management. On the second night of a back-to-back, the Hornets opted to be careful with two players who'd missed games with lower-body injuries.
Williams was not on the floor for that opening win against the Rockets, but Miller was. They will swap out Miller for Williams and attempt to sweep the season series tomorrow night at 7:00 pm EST. They will be at home for the contest.
