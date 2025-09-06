Hornets rookies attend meet and greet at Charlotte Knights game on Friday night
As training camp approaches, the Charlotte Hornets rookies are still getting adjusted to the city, with today being one of the final stop
All four Hornets rookies, Kon Knueppel, Liam McNeeley, Sion James, and Ryan Kalkbrenner, attended the Charlotte Knights game against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.
The rookies had an arranged meet and greet with fans at 6, signing countless autographs and taking pictures with fans over the course of a thirty-minute timespan. It was a chance for fans to meet the newest members of their team, and a chance for the players to meet the fanbase they are now a part of.
One fan arrived 45 minutes before the gates open just to get a chance to meet his team's newest stars, and was the first person in line to get autographs.
The line continued to grow, sitting at about 20 yards long almost all night.
As the night continued on, the players signed things ranging from jerseys, hats, and pictures. Fans got to ask them questions, and there was a large number of "Summer League Champions" t-shirts that fans wanted signed.
When the autograph signing ended, I made sure to ask what the weirdest thing they had signed that night was.
One of the last fans came through, took off his pair of Crocs, and put them on the counter. Sion, Ryan, and Liam all said that this was the weirdest thing they had to sign that night.
For Kon, I was unable to ask him the question, though his answer likely would have been the bicep he signed.
The rookies' big night in at the Knights game continued, as the four were brought down onto the field with Liam McNeeley to throw out the first pitch of the game. The ball would have sailed over the plate had the catcher not stood up and reached up to catch it.
"Good pitch," I said to Liam shortly after, with his response laughing and shaking his head no.
Safe to say, Liam went the right route, choosing basketball over baseball.
It was an all-around good night for the Hornets' rookies. With training camp starting in less than a month, it's time to truly get excited about Hornets basketball again.
