What the Hornets have to do to attract big-name free agents
Charlotte has never been considered a top destination for free agents in the NBA. It's exceedingly rare for them to be able to sign big-name guys to big deals.
Since the team came back to Charlotte, arguably the biggest free agent that they signed was Lance Stephenson back in the 2014 season, after he played in two consecutive Eastern Conference Finals.
Charlotte is in a nice city with an attractive climate. However, there is a big issue that they have a lot to fix before they can be considered a contender for grabbing big-name guys.
The Hornets need to start winning games in order to attract free agents
In small markets, the easiest way to attract good free agents is to win games. Becoming a contender for the title makes even small-market teams attractive to the right kind of player.
San Antonio was able to bring in solid free agents for years because they were a perennial title contender. Indiana was able to retain Pascal Siakam because they made the Eastern Conference Finals right after trading for him.
Free agents also want to play with other good players. That means that LaMelo Ball needs to take the step up to being a true star player in the league. He is a great passer already, but he has to stay healthy.
It's not going to happen overnight that Charlotte becomes a destination for free agents. They need a couple of years of proven success before some of the best players look at them as a serious place to call home.
The Hornets won't start signing big-time free agents for at least the next three years
Based on the timeline that the Hornets are on right now, the Hornets won't be signing any big-time free agents for the next three years, at least. Their young players need to develop into star players.
The work to become a more attractive free agent destination starts this year. If they can make the playoffs, that would show players around the league that they are finally taking winning seriously.
Ball can be the catalyst for a movement of good players choosing to play in Charlotte.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What a LaMelo Ball blockbuster trade package could look like at the 2026 deadline
New wild trade idea for Hornets to land Zion Williamson
Which Charlotte Hornet has a higher ceiling: LaMelo Ball or Brandon Miller?
Revisiting the Hornets' PJ Washington trade a year and a half later