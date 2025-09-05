Grading every Charlotte Hornets trade under GM Jeff Peterson
Every trade Jeff Peterson has made with the Charlotte Hornets has largely benefitted the team. He's been very active since his hire in March 2024, and the team is arguably in a lot better shape now than before he arrived. Here's every single swap he pulled off, graded.
Pat Connaughton Deal: A-
On one hand, the Hornets essentially got a better expiring contract player in Pat Connaughton for Vasilije Micic, who was never going to suit up for the Hornets a second time, instead heading back overseas. They did take on the salary, but it's expiring, and he's better than Micic. The fact that Peterson landed two second-round picks with it is impressive.
Mark Williams Trade: A
Trading Mark Williams a second time was always going to be a tough sell. After the injury debacle with the Los Angeles Lakers trade, Williams was seen as tainted goods the Hornets didn't want, so Peterson didn't have a ton of leverage. Still, he got Micic (whom he flipped into more) and two first-round picks, albeit very late first-rounders, for Williams, which is a huge win.
Collin Sexton Swap: A+
Collin Sexton is still a very solid NBA player. He's the kind of player Charlotte really needed, because he's a valuable depth piece that can actually raise the team's floor and ceiling. To get him, Peterson needed to only give up Jusuf Nurkic, a much worse player who is also older. Add in the fact that the Utah Jazz attached a future second-round pick to the deal, and this begins to look like highway robbery.
Jusuf Nurkic Trade: B+
This might age better now that Nurkic has been flipped for even more, but on face value, it's still a really good trade. Peterson turned Cody Martin, Micic, and a 2026 second-round pick into Nurkic and a conditional first-round pick. Not one of those players was worth a first-round pick, but Peterson managed to work a deal out to get one.
Nick Richards Deal: B-
For a moment, this trade looked like a masterclass. Nick Richards and a second-round pick went to the Phoenix Suns, while Josh Okogie and three second-rounders came to Charlotte. Okogie played so well, but he got hurt and was eventually waived to clear a roster space. Still a win, but if Okogie had maintained that level of play and stayed healthy, he might've become a key role player.
Karl-Anthony Towns Trade: A
The Charlotte Hornets hopped in as facilitators in the blockbuster Karl-Anthony Towns deal. For James Nnaji, they landed DaQuan Jeffries, Duane Washington Jr., and Charlie Brown Jr. Those players are largely meaningless to the team, but they also nabbed three second-round picks, which is a major win for essentially just helping the two teams out.
Josh Green Swap: C+
The Hornets got Josh Green, Reggie Jackson, and two second-round picks for cash and a second-round pick in 2025, one that ended up being Johni Broome. The cost involved was exceptionally low, but the return was nothing special. Green could've been a nice add, but he hasn't panned out.
Devonte Graham Return: B+
Devonte Graham returned to Charlotte along with a 2025 second-round pick. The San Antonio Spurs got cash from Charlotte in return. None of this matters except the pick, which turned into Ryan Kalkbrenner, who could be the future of the center position.
